Rising popularity of food delivery comes with unwanted consequences

The number of home food deliveries has skyrocketed in recent years. While food delivery companies have made money, members of the public are having to deal with several negative consequences.

I can name a few. One is noise pollution. Many motorcycle riders who deliver meals enter housing estates with their exhaust pipes blasting loudly. This can be tolerated if it were just once or twice a day, but there are many deliveries a day.

The food delivery companies should inspect their riders' bikes and not hire workers who ride such motorcycles.

Another problem is the rude behaviour of some food delivery workers. My experience is that many riders are in a hurry to make as many deliveries as possible.

When they use the lifts in my estate, many just press the "close" button without checking if someone else is coming in. They also barge quickly into lifts or stand in front of the lift door, waiting to dash in, inconveniencing residents coming out of the lifts.

With increased home delivery comes an increase in food packaging materials. This generates a lot of waste and, if not disposed of properly, will attract pests such as rats and cockroaches.

Also, it is common to see many riders congregating near food establishments or outside malls to smoke while waiting for their orders to be ready. I have also seen several smoking at prohibited areas.

Food delivery companies need to respond to these situations.

Lim Teck Koon