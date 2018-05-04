Inspired to take part in cancer charity event

I was inspired after reading about the people who shaved their heads at the Hair for Hope event last month (Making a bald statement for young cancer patients; April 30).

Cancer is no stranger to me after having had a sad brush with the disease on two occasions.

Stomach cancer took away my grandfather when I was 21. It was a painful ordeal to see him slowly withering away in the last few months of his life.

In 2016, my former neighbour lost his two-year battle with lung cancer. He was only 30 years old, and left behind a wife and a young child.

Cancer has no respect for race, ethnicity or age.

In Singapore, more than 100 children are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Contrary to popular belief, many of these cancers can be treated.

Support in terms of funding to provide a comprehensive suite of critical and integrated community services is essential to improve the quality of their lives and that of their families.

Although not all of us are able to provide direct emotional comfort to the children as qualified professionals can, we can all do our part to show support by being a donor or taking part in charity drives like the Hair for Hope event, which will be held on July 28 and July 29 at VivoCity.

Our gesture of goodwill will go a long way in helping these little warriors fight cancer.

Tan Chin Hock