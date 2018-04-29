Making a bald statement for children cancer patients

SINGAPORE - Property agent Toh Yi Qin first shaved his head in 2012, after his grandfather was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

His grandfather, who was in his late 80s, died the following year.

In memory of him and in support of young cancer patients, Mr Toh, 34, decided to continue taking part in the hair shaving event, Hair for Hope, every year.

The signature outreach event by the Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF) aims to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer.

Said Mr Toh: "It's never easy to go bald due to the nature of my sales job as a property agent where my appearance matters. But the cause is worth it."

He also inspired his cousin Chua Ching Chong, 45, to join in 2013 and the latter roped in three other friends over the years.

On Sunday (April 29), Mr Toh made the bald statement for the seventh time, and Mr Chua the sixth time, when they joined 400 others in shaving their heads at the Hair for Hope event kick-off at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery.

The main event- now into its 16th year - will be held on Jul 28 from 11am to 7pm and on July 29 from 11am to 6pm at VivoCity.

The CCF hopes to have at least 6,500 participants and raise $3.6 million thisyear.

Mr Chua said: "I hope the children can see the number of shavees every year and feel encouraged to brave through the difficult times."

He also sees the change in hairstyle as a chance to spread awareness about the event and its cause.

"Every time someone asks me about why I shave, I tell them about (Hair for Hope) and tell them that anyone can take part. There's nothing to be afraid of as we are shaving for a good cause."