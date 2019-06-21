Examples of inconsiderate behaviour widespread

My wife and I often have lunch at different food centres, and have observed enough instances of inconsiderate behaviour to share Mr Ho San Cheow's view that the real problem is our inconsiderate culture ('Choping' more seats than needed is the real problem, June 14).

Recently, we sat next to a table for four that was occupied by only one person. We counted at least six people come by to ask if they could use the three vacant seats, only to be refused. By the time we left, 40 minutes later, the table still had only one occupant.

We also observed a young couple taking up a table for four, placing their backpacks on the two unused seats. Similarly, it is common to see one person occupy a table for two with the empty seat used to hold the diner's purchases.

Such instances of selfish behaviour are not limited to food centres.

The Land Transport Authority has seized personal mobility devices for offences such as not complying with regulations and riding on the wrong paths (Nearly 130 PMDs seized in May for flouting rules, June 11).

And Housing Board residents are inconveniencing their neighbours with corridor clutter ('Clutter culprits' a bane to their neighbours, June 17).

It seems inconsiderate culture has taken root and is flourishing.

Since when have we become a "me first" community?

Shouldn't we do something about it?

Cheng Lian Seah