'Choping' more seats than needed is the real problem

I commend Mr Terence Lim for boldly defending our "choping" culture (Recognise 'choping' as S'pore culture, June 12).

The "choping" culture has evolved from a need in our crowded hawker centres and can be adopted by just about anyone.

This makes it a fair system as well as a practical one.

The only thing needed to improve the culture is to ensure that diners do not "chope" more seats than they need.

Very often, people "over-chope" so that they can have the entire table for themselves.

In short, it is not the "choping" culture that is the problem but, rather, the inconsiderate culture that needs to be improved.

Ho San Cheow