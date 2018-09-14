Electricity bills, account, all in order

We thank Mr Lawrence Chan Chong Fatt for his letter (Jump in electricity bills after switching retailers; Sept 7).

SP Group provides all electricity retailers, including Keppel Electric, consumption data for them to serve their customers.

Customers should approach their retailers directly on billing inquiries.

Keppel Electric confirms that the bills to Mr Chan are based on the consumption data provided by SP Group.

Keppel Electric takes all customer feedback seriously and has been working closely with SP Group to address Mr Chan's queries.

SP Group inspected Mr Chan's electricity meter on Sept 6. A thorough review of Mr Chan's account was also conducted by Keppel Electric.

The first monthly bill of $64 was for a 17-day period, whereas the second monthly bill was for a 31-day period, and invoiced to the customer at $127 (not $172).

We confirm that Mr Chan's bills, consumption data, and electricity meter are all in order.

Keppel Electric has since contacted Mr Chan and explained this to him.

Janice Bong (Ms)

General Manager

Keppel Electric Pte Ltd

Lynette Tan (Ms)

Director, Customer Experience

SP Group