Jump in electricity bill after switching retailers

I recently switched to Keppel Electric as my electricity retailer.

The first month, my electricity bill was $64. But the following month, the bill jumped to $172.

I have called Keppel Electric to inquire about the surge in price, but they have only said that they are looking into it.

I suspect that it might have to do with my meter being faulty, as when I switched from SP Services to Keppel Electric, the meter was changed too.

SP Services has refused to answer any of my queries as I have changed electricity retailer.

Can SP Services and Keppel Electric come together to get to the bottom of this?

Lawrence Chan Chong Fatt