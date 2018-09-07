Jump in electricity bill after switching retailers

I recently switched to Keppel Electric as my electricity retailer.
The first month, my electricity bill was $64. But the following month, the bill jumped to $172.
I have called Keppel Electric to inquire about the surge in price, but they have only said that they are looking into it.
I suspect that it might have to do with my meter being faulty, as when I switched from SP Services to Keppel Electric, the meter was changed too.
SP Services has refused to answer any of my queries as I have changed electricity retailer.
Can SP Services and Keppel Electric come together to get to the bottom of this?
Lawrence Chan Chong Fatt