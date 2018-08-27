Doctors, nurses should converse in English too

The letters on the importance of speaking English serve as a wake-up call for all Singaporeans who are in the service industry, including doctors and nurses (Important to speak English at public service offices, Aug 21; and Use of English is vital in a global society, Aug 23).

Not too long ago, I was admitted to a hospital for minor surgery. While waiting to be wheeled into the operating theatre, I could not help but notice that all the nurses were talking among themselves in Mandarin.

When I was wheeled in, they asked me some basic questions, all in Mandarin. Coming from a Peranakan family and having studied Malay as my second language, I politely told them that I do not understand Mandarin. Only then did they switch to English.

Throughout the one-hour operation, they continued to communicate in Mandarin, even with the doctor.

The English language has been the official working language in our country since the colonial era.

The use of this language has brought us this far - to become a very advanced and modern city state.

Multinational companies have gathered and set up their bases here because we speak English.

Hence, I am quite puzzled by so many Singaporeans using Mandarin instead of English to communicate with one another.

We should never lose the use of this language for conversation or business.

Neo Poh Goon