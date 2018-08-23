Use of English is vital in a global society

It is good that Mr Bernard C. G. Law reminded us of the importance of using English as our official working language (Important to speak English at public service offices; Aug 21).

Oftentimes, I have much difficulty communicating with public service providers who have the notion that most Chinese like me can speak or understand Mandarin.

Whenever I visit government agencies such as a polyclinic, the Housing Board or Central Provident Fund Board, I have to respond in English when their front-line staff greet me in Mandarin, which I am unable to converse in.

As we live in a global and cosmopolitan society, it is vital for us to see English as a lingua franca not only when dealing with fellow Singaporeans, but also with foreigners and tourists.

Singapore is a preferred location for big-time investments and the many multinational companies here need English-speaking staff to operate at an international level.

Our public service providers are known for their efficiency and although friendliness can be expressed through some actions, a little conversation can also make a difference.

Given that Singapore is a multi-ethnic society, English is a language that can be used to unite Singaporeans.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng