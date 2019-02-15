Balance between creativity, conformity needed in workplaces

I thank Mr Bradley Christopher Boon for his response (Grades and conformity not the only recipe for success, Feb 12).

As mentioned in my earlier letter, there are other qualities employers should concern themselves with, but they are often not easily ascertained at job interviews. Grades are more tangible measures.

Also, I disagree that respect for authority is synonymous with blind conformity.

One can and must choose to disagree in a civil, respectful manner.

I am not advocating blind conformity or total subservience, which in any case is not encouraged in the institutions of higher learning these days.

In such institutions, blindly regurgitating what was taught is actively discouraged.

In any case, youth these days are by and large a bold and vocal group, especially with the anonymity provided by social media.

Some have learned the hard way that having passionate outbursts on social media is not the best way to go. This caution in expression should apply also to employer-employee relations.

Finally, while I agree that thinking out of the box and non-conformist ideas are to be encouraged, I wonder if there are authenticated studies to show the number of bosses who actually welcome on board the rebels and loud non-conformists.

It may be desirable to have a few of such employees, but in any large organisation, there will be rules and protocols to be followed for it to run smoothly.

Sometimes, there have to be rules, which are, sadly, not made to be broken.

Perhaps, what is needed is a balance between creativity and conformity.

Low Siew Hua (Ms)