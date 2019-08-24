Needs of sports associations taken into account in planning of facilities

We thank Mr Toh Cheng Seong, Mr Ryan Goh Wei Jin and Mr Ashley Nicholas for their feedback and interest in Kallang Alive (Kallang Alive? Kallang Roar has more oomph, Aug 15; Develop sports facilities equitably, Aug 19; Choice of sports SportSG supports baffling, Aug 23) .

Kallang Alive was designed and named with the vision of a vibrant Kallang precinct coming alive with sporting, lifestyle and entertainment activities for everyone to enjoy. As a multi-sport, multifaceted precinct, the future facilities will complement existing ones and afford flexibility and variety in programming options.

We would like to assure Mr Goh, Mr Nicholas and sports enthusiasts that the needs of our national sports associations (NSAs) are a key consideration in our master-planning of sports facilities in Singapore.

Efforts have been made to provide for the NSAs affected by the development in Kallang.

For instance, softball will get a brand new home in Jurong next year, and we are actively developing good options for squash, netball and cricket. These will be announced in due course.

We encourage Mr Toh, Mr Goh and Mr Nicholas, as well as members of public, to visit v2030.sg to learn more about Kallang Alive and to share their ideas and feedback.

Lim Hong Khiang

Chief

Sport Infrastructure Group

Sport Singapore