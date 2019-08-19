Develop sports facilities equitably

It is heartening to read that Sport Singapore (SportSG) has commissioned the building of a velodrome in Kallang (Plan to transform Kallang into vibrant precinct by 2025, Aug 7).

I am sure it will unleash the full potential of the talent of our nation in the sport. It is indeed an achievement for Singapore to have produced a track cycling gold medallist in the 2017 SEA Games without a facility like this for our athletes to train in.

Having said that, it is unsettling to see some national sports associations (NSAs) having to vacate their premises for new facilities such as the football hub and tennis centre as part of recently announced plans to upgrade the Sports Hub.

This will leave some NSAs without a permanent, high-quality training ground. It is regrettable that groups such as Singapore softball teams have to train on grounds which are sorely unsuitable for preparations for international competitions.

Different sports' facilities should be given different priorities and resources to develop based on their performance in international competitions.

NSAs which have achieved laudable results in competitions should see more facilities being developed to support their pursuit of greater excellence and to unleash their full potential.

Ryan Goh Wei Jin , 17

Junior College Year 2 student