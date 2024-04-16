Women are spending more on dining and travel, but don’t call them spendthrift

Carefree is not careless

Are they only splurging and not saving?

Ms Lee, who earns a mid four-figure salary, feels she is not being careless with her money. She sets aside up to 60 per cent of her monthly income for savings and investments; pre-pandemic, she only saved 30 per cent.

“It helps that my income has grown over the years. I can now work towards long-term goals, such as retirement, without sacrificing on experiences such as cafe-hopping and travels.”

“Women play multifaceted roles in society, from nurturing their families to paving careers,” says UOB’s Ms Tan.

“Their financial needs and preferences evolve alongside their life stages and lifestyles; and as they gain financial independence, they save and invest more and also seek to protect what they love and have built.”

She cited the 30 per cent growth in overall assets under management (AUM) of female UOB customers from 2020 to 2023. In 2023, the average AUM per female customer was 8 per cent higher than the customer average overall.

“Women today play a critical role in driving economic development,” says Ms Tan. “They are generating more wealth than ever before and gaining economic influence, particularly in the roles of consumers, wealth accumulators and investors.”

How can they make the most of their growing purchasing power?

Through financial literacy, she says. “We’ve been committed to empowering women for the past 35 years, helping them live, save and plan better with tailored, progressive and female-centric solutions to meet (all their financial) needs.”

For example, UOB Lady’s Credit Card and Savings Account reward customers with more when they spend and save.

Meanwhile, UOB’s TMRW digital banking application delivers personalised AI-driven insights to female customers, derived from their financial habits and preferences.

These, Ms Tan says, “serve as nudges and reminders to help them manage their money better”.