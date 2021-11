SINGAPORE - Jem was just one more big mall with the usual mix of shops and food outlets when it opened in 2013 but it has undergone a transformation over the past few years and now boasts a far quirkier retail line-up.

The centre in Jurong became the site of Ikea's first store within a mall while also hosting specialised offerings such as organic Australian grocer Scoop Wholefoods and gourmet food retailer Vom Fass.