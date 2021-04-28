Third Ikea outlet in Singapore to open at Jem on April 29

SINGAPORE - Ikea's third outlet here will open on Thursday (April 29) at Jem.

Unlike the two other stores at Alexandra and Tampines, the Jem outlet in Jurong is the first here to be located in a shopping mall and the first small concept store in South-east Asia.

The outlet will feature digital solutions not found at the other locations, such as a fully cashless store and a click-and-collect service for its restaurant to minimise queues.

The 6,500 sq m store spans three floors within the mall, with over 2,500 home furnishing products available for the kitchen and bathroom, as well as for workspaces and other room settings.

"It's good to develop a concept, try new ways to meet consumers, new ways to present a range. Being now in a shopping mall environment... it's an excellent way to innovate ," said Ikea retail director for South-east Asia Jaap Doornbos.

To enhance customer engagement and for a more personalised shopping experience, there will also be six Ikea staff walking around on every floor of the store at any one point.

The staff will carry tablets which will allow customers to visualise how to combine Ikea products and to also check for item availability.