UOB to reward junior staff with one-off payout despite fall in Q4 and 2025 net profit

UOB's fourth-quarter net profit declined 7 per cent to $1.41 billion, while full-year earnings fell 23 per cent to $4.7 billion.

SINGAPORE - UOB will give junior employees an extra half-month base salary payout, in recognition of their contributions amid a challenging external environment.

About 6,000 employees across the group are expected to benefit from the one-off payment.

The payouts will total about $4 million and be disbursed in the second quarter of 2026 , the bank said in its earnings report on Feb 24.

UOB also recommended a final dividend of 71 cents per ordinary share, bringing total dividend for 2025 to $1.56 - a payout ratio of approximately 50 per cent.

It comes as UOB reported a 7 per cent fall in fourth-quarter net profit as net interest income moderated amid margin headwinds.

Earnings for the three months ended December were $1.41 billion, down from $1.52 billion a year ago. The figure missed analysts’ forecast of $1.44 billion in a Bloomberg poll.

Net fee income delivered broad based growth of 10 per cent year on year, while other non-interest income fell 28 per cent on lower trading and investment income. Total expenses declined 3 per cent from disciplined spending while total allowances halved due to lower specific allowance.

The group’s performing loans coverage was stable at 1 per cent. Non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.5 per cent, with non-performing assets coverage adequate at 97 per cent or 254 per cent after taking collateral into account.

For 2025, net profit was $4.7 billion, a 23 per cent drop from $6.05 billion a year ago, beating a Bloomberg forecast of $4.64 billion.

UOB said the drop in earnings was largely due to the pre-emptive general allowances that the group proactively set aside in the third quarter to strengthen provision coverage amid growing macroeconomic uncertainties.

Allowances for credit and other losses more than quadrupled to $1.36 billion in the third quarter, from $304 million a year earlier.

For 2026, UOB guided for full-year NIM of 1.75 per cent to 1.80 per cent, low single-digit loan growth and high single-digit fee growth.

It also expects low single-digit operating cost growth and total credit costs at 25 to 30 basis points.

UOB deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong said in a statement: “The group delivered a resilient full-year performance, fuelled by strong fee momentum across our diversified business franchise. Our balance sheet is strong with robust capital and liquidity and stable asset quality.”

He noted that Asean’s growth trajectory remains intact and the group is seeing steady momentum across its business lines.

UOB’s results followed that of larger peer DBS Group which posted a 10 per cent year-on-year fall in fourth-quarter net profit as sharply lower interest rates and a stronger Singapore dollar hit loan margins.

OCBC is set to report its earnings on Feb 25.