Transforming to rely less on labour and energy will make Singapore firms stronger: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Making early moves to transform business processes to be less reliant on labour and be more energy-efficient will put Singapore's businesses in a stronger position for the future, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (March 22).

This is given that labour and carbon constraints are likely to be a permanent fixture in Singapore's economy in the future, he said.

Mr Wong was speaking at the Singapore Regional Business Forum (SRBF), one of the five conferences held during the Singapore Apex Business Summit at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The four-day summit, organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and events firm MP Singapore, ends on Friday.

The minister addressed questions posed by SBF chief executive Lam Yi Young during a lunchtime plenary, including one on whether policy measures such as foreign-workforce tightening and the carbon tax hike from 2024 could be pushed back so as not to add further to increasing cost pressures faced by companies.

Mr Wong said the Government has been cognisant of the challenges faced by businesses, and that policy changes have been deliberately staggered and announced in advance to give businesses adequate time to adjust.

While he understands the sentiments around pushing back policy changes further, he noted that the constraints around labour and carbon emissions are inevitable.

"It's wishful thinking to sort of hope that (at) some point down the road, we can do away with these constraints," Mr Wong said.

"So long as Singapore is successful as an economy, we will always have a tight labour market."

On the carbon tax front, he pointed out that if the country wants to do something about climate change and global warming, "we have to move more decisively to reduce carbon".

"So if we understand that labour and carbon will be permanent constraints in our economy, wouldn't it be better to move early to adjust, restructure and transform our business processes to rely less on labour and to be less energy-intensive?"

Mr Wong noted that many schemes and initiatives have been put in place in the Budget to help businesses with transformation on these fronts, such as sustainability measures to help firms be more energy-efficient.

He said the take-up rates for such schemes tend to end up lower than what has been budgeted for, and that it would be a "happy problem" if the take-up rate this year is much better and funds for such initiatives are fully utilised.

The minister acknowledged that businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, are concerned about the "more pressing immediate issues", especially manpower and worker shortage, and the Government is mindful of their worries.