Tan Su Shan, Ho Ching and Jenny Lee on Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s most powerful women

(From left) DBS chief executive Tan Su Shan, Temasek Trust chairwoman Ho Ching and senior managing partner of venture capital firm Granite Asia Jenny Lee are in Forbes’ latest ranking of the world’s most powerful women.

SINGAPORE – DBS chief executive Tan Su Shan is a fresh entrant in the latest Forbes’ ranking of the world’s most powerful women at No. 29, while Temasek Trust chairwoman Ho Ching took the 34th spot.

Senior managing partner of venture capital firm Granite Asia Jenny Lee, at the 96th spot, completes the trio of Singapore-based leaders on the list of 100 female leaders, innovators and changemakers, which was released on Dec 10.

Ms Tan assumed the role of group CEO at DBS – the largest bank in South-east Asia by assets – in March 2025. Her tenure at the bank began in 2010, during which she strengthened its wealth management business before leading the consumer and institutional banking segments.

Ms Ho became chairwoman of Temasek Trust – the entity responsible for Temasek’s philanthropic endowments – in 2022 after leading Temasek Holdings from 2004 to 2021. She was at No. 32 on Forbes’ 2024 list .

According to Forbes, Ms Lee’s portfolio includes 21 companies valued at over US$1 billion (S$1.29 billion) each, with 18 listing successfully. Key investments include Xiaomi, software company Kingsoft and autonomous vehicle firm eHang.

The list was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence, said Forbes.

Almost half of the people on the list (44 per cent) holds the CEO title – the highest share in five years – and 10 are founders, reflecting the sustained rise of women building, scaling and running major organisations, Forbes added.

Other Asia-Pacific leaders on the list include Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who made her debut at third spot, as well as JD.com CEO Sandy Ran Xu at 32nd place and Bytedance chief financial officer Julie Gao at 47th place.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen retained her top spot on the 2025 list while European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde also retained second place. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni dropped to fourth in 2025 from third in 2024.

The 2025 list makers include 13 billionaires worth a combined US$180.5 billion, up from US$163.7 billion in 2024. These individuals include US philanthropists MacKenzie Scott and Melinda French Gates as well as Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su.

Ms Moira Forbes, executive vice-president at Forbes, said in a statement: “As global power structures rapidly shift, this year’s listees are steering the platforms, policies and capital that are redefining the world’s most consequential industries and economies.

“From technology and finance to policy and culture, these women are not only leading through disruption, they are determining where power is built and deployed next.”