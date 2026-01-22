S’pore merchants can access payments and other essential services with Epos’ new app

Epos also rolled out the “Epos360 BlueTap” in Singapore, an over-the-counter device that supports multiple payment methods in one terminal.

SINGAPORE - Payments and digital solutions provider Epos has launched a new app that offers the essential services a merchant needs, from payments and banking to analytics.

The app, called Epos360, integrates a point-of-sale (POS) system, payments, banking and lending services as well as artificial intelligence-powered tools including a Copilot, business insights and analytics into one platform.

The many features address a pain point that smaller merchants have brought up – of having to deal with different providers for different business needs.

As part of Epos360, Epos also rolled out the “Epos360 BlueTap” in Singapore, an over-the-counter device that supports multiple payment methods, including QR and cards, in one terminal. Consumers can scan or tap to pay and merchants also benefit from the clear audio payment confirmation at the point of sale, giving businesses immediate assurance that a transaction is successful, reducing missed payments or manual checks, particularly during peak hours.

The launch of Epos360 in Singapore in January follows its roll-out in Malaysia, as part of Ant International’s strategy to accelerate digitalisation in small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in South-east Asia.

Ant International in May acquired Epos, which serves more than 6,000 merchants here, for an undisclosed sum. The global financial technology provider’s ecosystem also includes Alipay+, which enables cross-border payments, digital bank Anext as well as merchant payment and digitalisation services provider Antom.

Speaking at a media briefing in Thailand last week , Ant International president Douglas Feagin said: “For an SME, it really speeds up their time to market and they can manage their business (more efficiently). This is a new solution that we’re going to be rolling out across South-east Asia.”

“On the SME segment, we saw a confluence of two things which led us to the Epos360 strategy and solution. One was that we still see a largely unserved SME market in terms of digital services. Secondly, there are many different players that are providing different services, but not really a comprehensive overall solution,” he added.

Mr Feagin further noted that there has been an innovation in POS terminals and the technologies behind customer accounts, adding that the firm saw the opportunity to acquire Epos and tap an underserved market. “We have seen the technology advances and the cost of POS terminals go down too. The cost used to be very high and so it excluded many SMEs from the business.”

Epos chief executive and Ant International vice-president Alan Wang said SMEs face very real challenges in an increasingly competitive environment and digitalisation is key to gain access to opportunities.

“Digitalisation is no longer just a nice-to-have and we believe that by putting the right technology into the hands of SMEs, we can empower them to unlock new and exciting opportunities. Moving forward, Ant International, through Epos, will significantly accelerate its strategy to drive SME digitalisation in South-east Asia and beyond,” he added.

In the first phase, Epos360 will serve SMEs in the retail and food and beverage industries in Singapore.

Epos merchant 711 Penang Delight using the BlueTap terminal at its Everton Park outlet. PHOTO: EPOS

The new development comes as CEO of Antom and senior vice-president of Ant International Gary Liu told The Straits Times in October that there is an opportunity to provide a one-stop solution to help SMEs start, grow and scale their businesses. “We have not seen someone who is able to provide all these things in one package to SMEs,” he had said.

Epos360 was launched in Malaysia on Jan 15 as a mini-programme in Touch ‘n Go eWallet – Malaysia’s leading digital wallet – to support Malaysian SMEs. It will roll out to more South-east Asian markets later.

Through Touch ‘n Go e-wallet features such as Near Me vouchers, merchants can reach over 25 million users, while managing key business functions within a single solution.