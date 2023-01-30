Singapore’s Sea to boost investments in Malaysia, creating more than 2,000 jobs

KUALA LUMPUR - Sea Ltd, Singapore’s largest consumer Internet company, has committed to expanding its investments in Malaysia, creating more than 2,000 jobs in the process.

This was announced by Malaysia’s Minister of International Trade and Industry Zafrul Aziz during his official visit to Shopee’s headquarters in Singapore on Sunday. The e-commerce platform is owned by Sea.

Mr Zafrul’s three-day investment mission to Singapore is in conjunction with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s first official visit to the country on Monday.

Malaysia’s The Star newspaper reported on Monday that Sea’s expansion plans involve the setting up of cloud services, data hosting and processing, as well as a new logistics warehouse for its e-commerce platform Shopee.

The cloud computing project will be located in a three-story green facility in Kulai, Johor, with 24 data hall suites, and is targeted for completion first quarter of 2024,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Shopee will expand its footprint in Malaysia through a newly-constructed mega warehouse located at Bukit Raja, Klang. The 1.4 million square foot, two-storey high-tech warehouse is equipped with cloud infrastructure.

Both projects are expected to create more than 2,000 direct job opportunities, the newspaper quoted Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) as saying.

Miti also said that Singapore is the second largest investor in Malysia’s manufacturing sector with a total of 3,475 projects in operation with investments amounting to RM96.36 billion (S$29.8 billion), The Star reported.

Sea’s co-founder and group chief operating officer Gang Ye said the decision was a significant development not just for the group, but also for the local digital ecosystem, Bernama reported.

The tech giant has been scaling back its overseas footprint and peripheral businesses with rising competition, investor skepticism and slowing growth after a pandemic-era high. In January, Sea’s e-commerce unit Shopee pulled out of Poland, completing its full retreat from Europe.

Sea last month froze salaries for most staff and paid out lower bonuses, following deep job cuts earlier in 2022.