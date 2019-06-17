Singapore non-oil exports plunge 15.9% in May; biggest fall in more than 2 years

SINGAPORE - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) worsened further to 15.9 per cent year on year in May, the biggest drop in more than two years as electronic exports plunged.

The decline beat analysts' forecasts of a 18.7 per cent contraction, as polled by Bloomberg. But it was larger than the 11.8 per cent and 10 per cent drops seen in March and April respectively.

Enterprise Singapore, in releasing monthly external trade data on Monday (June 17), noted that the decline came off a high base a year ago.

Electronic exports plunged by 31.4 per cent in May, following a 16.3 per cent dip in the previous month.

Integrated circuits (-39.8 per cent), disk media products (-42.4 per cent) and parts of integrated circuits (-54.2 per cent) contributed the most to the slump.

Non-electronic exports declined by 10.8 per cent, after the 8 per cent fall in April.

Civil engineering equipment parts (-92.4 per cent), non-monetary gold (-72.4 per cent) and petrochemicals (-14.7 per cent) contributed most to the decline.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx rose by 6.2 per cent in May, following the decline of 0.7 per cent in the previous month.

Singapore's non-oil exports to the majority of the top markets - except the United States - decreased in May, said Enterprise Singapore.

The largest contributors to the Nodx decline were China (-23.3 per cent), Taiwan (-34.7 per cent) and Hong Kong (-24.8 per cent).

For Nodx to China, lower exports of non-monetary gold, integrated circuits and specialised machinery led the decrease.

Non-oil re-exports rose 5.1 per cent in May, slightly lower than the 7.7 per cent increase in April, due to the growth in both electronic and non-electronic re-exports.

Total trade decreased by 2.1 per cent over the 12 months till May, after climbing 3.2 per cent in April. Both exports and imports declined - total exports fell by 3.4 per cent, while total imports slipped 0.5 per cent.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, total trade grew 3.6 per cent in May. It reached $88.1 billion, up from $85 billion in April, after accounting for seasonal variations.