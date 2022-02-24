SIA earnings bounce back in Q3, partly due to VTLs

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) posted its best quarterly results since the pandemic began, thanks to stronger cargo and passenger performances, due in part to the introduction of vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs).

The airline racked up net profit of $85 million for the third quarter of last year on the back of revenue of $2.32 billion. This compares with a loss of $142 million in the same period in 2020 on turnover of just $1.07 billion.

Despite strong numbers for the three months to Dec 31 - traditionally a peak travel time - the group remained in the red for the first nine months of the year to the tune of $752 million. Still, this is a huge turnaround from a loss of $3.61 billion during the same period in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

Revenue for the nine months rose 90 per cent to $5.14 billion from $2.7 billion a year earlier.

The expansion of operations resulted in expenditure growing $842 million year on year to $2.24 billion in the third quarter of last year.

Net fuel costs rose to $633 million, mainly on higher prices and an increase in volume, which was partially offset by a swing from a fuel hedging loss to a gain.

Group expenditure increased by $791 million year on year to $5.7 billion.

The SIA group carried 1.1 million people in the third quarter, including 646,000 who travelled in December last year alone.

The numbers were double that of the second quarter of last year and more than five times the number from the third quarter in 2020.

But this is still a far cry from the pre-Covid-19 numbers when the SIA group - SIA, Silkair and Scoot - carried 5.89 million passengers during the period from October to December in 2019 (Silkair has now been absorbed into the SIA fleet).

It carried 2.04 million passengers in December 2019 alone.

Passenger capacity during the October-December 2021 quarter (measured in available seat-kilometres) leapt 183.8 per cent year on year as flights increased in response to the VTLs.

By December last year, group passenger capacity had reached 45 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels as its VTL network covered 31 cities across key markets in Australia, Europe, India, North America, South East Asia and Korea.

The overall passenger network covered 85 destinations, up from 65 in the previous quarter.