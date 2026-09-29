Saudi resumes Yanbu oil loading after pipeline restart

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Drone attacks, which Saudi Arabia blamed on Iraqi militias, forced the kingdom to shut the pipeline on Sept 11.

SINGAPORE – Saudi Arabia has resumed oil loadings from its Red Sea port of Yanbu after restarting operations on the East-West Pipeline, according to trade sources and shipping data, improving the outlook for oil exports from the Middle East.

Drone attacks, which Saudi Arabia blamed on Iraqi militias, forced the kingdom to shut the pipeline on Sept 11, halting crude exports from Yanbu. Pipeline operations resumed Sept 22 .

State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers on the evening of Sep 28 of its October loading schedule from Yanbu, an Asian refining source said.

The refiner loaded a cargo from Yanbu late last week.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The resumption of loading at Yanbu is set to bolster crude exports from the Middle East, where the US war with Iran has throttled shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for one-fifth of the world’s oil supply before the conflict.

“ESA (European Space Agency) satellite imagery captured over the Red Sea on Sept 27 shows Saudi Arabia loading nearly 10 million barrels of crude oil at Yanbu and Al Muajjiz,” vessel-tracking firm TankerTrackers.com wrote in a post on X on Sept 29 .

Al Muajjiz is a terminal south of Yanbu.

“We also observed refined-product loadings. In total, we visually identified 40 tankers, regardless of their activity or proximity to these terminals.”

Two trade sources separately estimated crude loadings from Yanbu at about two million barrels per day since last week.

Ship-tracking firm Kpler estimates current throughput on the pipeline at around 2.65 million barrels per day and expects it to climb to between three million and four million barrels per day in the coming days.

A full return to the pre-attack rate of roughly 5.5 million barrels per day could still take another month, it said in a note on Sept 28 .

Crude inventories at the Yanbu terminal rose by roughly one million barrels on Sept 22, the first build since the attack, according to Kpler.

On a seven-day average through Sept 22, Kpler estimates Hormuz crude transits, including Gulf of Oman ship-to-ship activity, at nine million barrels per day, up from a late-July low of 2.2 million barrels per day and equivalent to roughly 60% of the 2025 average.

Adding net gains from Yanbu and Fujairah lifts Middle East crude exports to just under 80% of pre-conflict levels.

Crude oil loadings at Egypt’s Sidi Kerir resumed on Sept 22 after a 10-day hiatus, but tankers remain queued offshore as restrictions continue to limit access for much of the commercial fleet, Kpler said in the note. REUTERS