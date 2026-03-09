Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PSA International reported revenue of $8.26 billion for the year ended Dec 31, 2025, up 7 per cent from $7.72 billion a year earlier.

SINGAPORE - PSA International has reported higher revenue and profit for 2025 as containers handled at its ports reached a record 105 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The global port operator reported revenue of $8.26 billion for the year ended Dec 31, 2025, up 7 per cent from $7.72 billion a year earlier . Operating profit rose 19 per cent to $1.42 billion, supported by higher container volumes across its port network.

However, net profit attributable to the group edged up by a modest 0.5 per cent to $1.1 billion, compared with $1.09 billion for 2024, as the group logged higher income tax expenses and other impairment charges for the latest financial year.

PSA handled a total of 105 million 20-foot containers in 2025, representing a 5 per cent increase from the previous year and marking a new record for the group.

Of this, PSA’s Singapore operations handled around 44.5 million TEUs, an increase of 8.7 per cent from 2024. Terminals outside Singapore handled around 60.4 million TEUs, up 2 per cent year on year.

Group chairman Peter Voser said the strong throughput performance came despite an increasingly complex global trade environment “shaped by heightened geopolitical sensitivities, emerging technologies and climate change”.

The volatility was exacerbated by US President Donald Trump’s minimum 10 per cent global reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2, 2025 , a date he dubbed “Liberation Day”.

The move triggered a global cargo rush as shippers “front-loaded” goods to beat duty deadlines, which caused port congestion, while carriers cancelled scheduled voyages to the US, leaving thousands of containers stranded at terminals around the world.

Group chief executive Ong Kim Pong highlighted PSA’s position as a “neutral terminal operator”, and added that the group will continue strengthening connectivity and coordination across its network of ports globally.

PSA’s portfolio includes more than 70 deep-sea, rail and inland terminals across over 180 locations in 45 countries.

In Singapore, the port operator continues to ramp up capacity at Tuas Port, which currently has 12 operational berths. The port is expected to operate 66 berths with the capacity to handle 65 million TEUs when it is completed in the 2040s .

Shipping and trade are expected to remain volatile in 2026 as conflict in the Middle East widens following a Feb 28 strike by the United States and Israel on Iran .

Oil prices have since climbed above US$100 a barrel , raising the risk of shipping disruptions in the Persian Gulf.

Shipping lines may respond by cutting capacity, diverting sailings or consolidating services, which could reduce shipping activity and container volumes at ports around the world.