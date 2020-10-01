Singapore private home prices rise by faster 0.8% pace in Q3: URA flash data

SINGAPORE - Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and a recession, prices of private homes in Singapore picked up in the third quarter as Singapore entered phase two of its reopening after a nearly two-month-long circuit breaker.

The overall price index for private residential properties rose by 0.8 per cent, faster than the 0.3 per cent rise in the first quarter, flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (Oct 1) showed.

It comes after private home prices dropped 1 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, their first quarterly decline in a year.

Prices of private homes in the city fringes or rest of central region rose 3.3 per cent, compared to the 1.7 per cent drop in the previous quarter, while prices in the outside central region gained 1.7 per cent, compared to the 0.1 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Only prices of non-landed private homes in the prime areas or core central region declined in the third quarter, falling 4.9 per cent compared to the 2.7 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

URA's flash estimates are compiled based on transaction prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up till mid-September.

The data will be updated on Oct 23, when URA releases its full set of real estate statistics for third quarter.

The lastest property market snapshot comes after URA on Monday clamped down on the practice of some developers reissuing a buyer’s option to purchase (OTP) multiple times.

The move is aimed at encouraging financial prudence amid Singapore’s worst downturn and surge in job losses by making sure that buyers do not end up committing to new private homes they cannot afford.

Market experts said the apparent robust new private home sales in the past few months amid a severe recession have given rise to a distorted perception of the market.

Under the new guidelines, developers can no longer reissue an OTP to the same buyer for the same unit for 12 months after the original OTP expires. It will weed out buyers who are less confident of committing to a purchase, analysts said.