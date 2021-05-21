The future of living: Luxury smart homes, resort-style spaces and accessibility converge at this prime Tanjong Pagar address

Very few things beat living in a prime location with a rich cultural heritage and an exciting future.

Unless of course, the property also comes with strong attributes that lift up the standards of living yet another notch.

The property in question? One Bernam: A premium, 351-unit urban development at 1 Bernam Street in the Central Business District’s (CBD) historic Tanjong Pagar enclave.

Apart from luxury residences that begin from level five right up to level 35, One Bernam will also be home to a selection of F&B and lifestyle retail venues spread across the first two floors. Plus, conveniently located just a lift button from the residences, will be one floor of fully-furnished serviced apartments on the third level. They make perfect dwellings for business guests or those visiting loved ones.

All these set One Bernam apart from other city centre homes – but there’s still a lot more that makes this mixed-use development the absolute dream home for savvy urbanites.



Each luxury unit at One Bernam comes equipped with smart features to meet the needs of a digital lifestyle. PHOTO: ONE BERNAM



Luxe homes with smart living features

With urban luxury living firmly in mind, One Bernam offers two exquisite collections – the well-sized one- and two-bedroom premium apartments, as well as spacious three-bedroom residences and top-level penthouses.

The emphasis is on well-proportioned spaces, serenity and privacy; and each contemporary apartment exudes a sense of timelessness, intuitiveness and enduring good taste, as evidenced by fine fixtures and fittings.

For instance, ceiling fans for living rooms are made by leading American brand, Haiku, a winner of over 75 international awards for exceptional design and technology. Meanwhile, Swiss-made Laufen, established almost 130 years ago, is the sanitary ware of choice in selected units, while Italy’s Gessi has been picked for its stylish and innovative tapware.

Each unit also comes equipped to meet the needs of a digital lifestyle. A Smart Gateway connects and controls smart devices in your home from one wireless hub, while push notifications allow alerts to be received the moment these devices sense irregularities at home.

Other smart living features include a Smart Doorbell that enables you to see, hear and speak with visitors outside your door from wherever you are at home; a Digital Lock for keyless convenience; and Smart Air-Con Control that lets you turn on and off the units in the living and dining rooms via smartphone.

Penthouse owners will also enjoy the use of a Magic Mirror: A smart digital mirror that displays real-time updates on traffic, weather and your day’s schedule.



Soak up the amazing city views from the comfort of One Bernam's Sky Terraces. PHOTO: ONE BERNAM



Facilities and fabulous views

The whole point of living in the city centre is to partake in its energy and soak up its vistas. Which is why One Bernam’s two Sky Terraces are where they are – on levels 4 and 34.

Just a few floors above the main street, the Level 4 Sky Terrace allows you to stay close to the action on the ground, yet enjoy it from the privacy of two luxuriant gardens, which are linked by a hanging Garden Bridge.

Under the shade of trees, you can stretch out on the Yoga Deck, or relax with a drink at the Chill Out or Leisure Decks.

Take in the serene atmosphere as you stroll around Garden Walk, then unwind with a couple of laps in the Swimming Pool, before finishing things off with a soak in the Spa Pool.

Entertaining is easy at the Garden Dining Pavilion and Gourmet Function Room. Alternatively, the Club House provides a more private space while overlooking all the pool scenes, including the Viewing Deck, Lounge Deck and two stunning Pool Pavilions.

Spread across Level 4 is the stunning greenery of The Botanic Collection, which features the Fragrant Garden, Shaded Garden, Palm Garden, Waterwall, Alocasia Walk, and a Path Over Reflective Water.

Those longing for a quieter retreat that comes with spectacular views will want to head up to the centrepiece Level 34 Sky Terrace.

At the Tatami Garden, take a deep breath and settle yourself onto one of two cosy Tatami Decks, or enjoy unobstructed sea and city views from the Kokedama Garden or Relaxation Corner.

Alternatively, make your way to one of two picture-perfect Sky Hammocks at The Sky Hammock Garden, where the open sky is your companion.

If what you need is a place at which to host, then the Sky Lounge is your spot, with its Sky Dining Function Room luxuriously furnished to impress. For more casual gatherings, there is the shaded Roof Terrace and its airy Outdoor twin, as well as the Sky Garden Pavilion, which sits amidst plenty of greenery, including those from the North and South Sky Gardens.

Finally, burn those extra calories off at the Sky Fitness Club, which features the Sky Gym, and the Active and Fitness Decks.



Residents of One Bernam will be at at the heart of it all, with easy access to the CBD, Marina Bay, Sentosa and other city hotspots. PHOTO: ONE BERNAM



Everything at your fingertips

A large part of the beauty of living at One Bernam is, of course, its amazing location in Tanjong Pagar, which sets residents in the vicinity of the Central Business District (CBD), Marina Bay Financial Centre and the future Greater Southern Waterfront. Your CBD address means going to and from work in the area involves minimal commute. On top of that, there are plenty of shopping, F&B and entertainment options in the vicinity – many of which are within walking distance.

A short drive of under 10 minutes will also bring residents to even more amenities in the Marina Bay, Orchard Road, Chinatown and HarbourFront areas.

Or go car-free if you want. One Bernam is highly-connected: The Tanjong Pagar MRT station (East-West Line) is a five-minute walk away, while two upcoming MRT stations, Prince Edward Road Station (Circle Line) and Maxwell Station (Thomson-East Coast Line), are also within walking distance.

If you choose to drive, the Ayer Rajah Expressway is merely three minutes away, while the Central and Marina Coastal Expressways are four minutes away, making the rest of Singapore easily accessible.

Besides accessibility, the opportunities unfolding around One Bernam are simply impossible to miss. These include the future Greater Southern Waterfront and the remaking of Sentosa and the adjacent Pulau Brani Islands.

In short, One Bernam is so much more than the sum of its parts – it is a prestigious home for upscale living that is exactly what a dynamic modern lifestyle demands.

