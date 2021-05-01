At the doorstep of Sentosa and Greater Southern Waterfront: Here's the hot, new Tanjong Pagar address to live, work and play

A good location is crucial to any property purchase.

A great location, however, is the key to a whole lot more.

That’s why One Bernam, strategically located in the Central Business District’s (CBD) historic Tanjong Pagar district – the first enclave in Singapore to be conserved by the government – stands to gain in more ways than one.

With 351 units, two levels of commercial space and another with serviced apartments, this premium, 35-storey urban development benefits from an alluring blend of culture and the future in one enviable address.

Plenty to enjoy today

From a sleepy fishing village and enclave for immigrant Chinese and Indian dock workers to a thriving centre for business and commerce, Tanjong Pagar has truly come into its own.

Sitting right in Singapore’s CBD, the country’s financial heart, whose glittering buildings create the spectacular skyline of this bustling metropolis, One Bernam will soon join the assemblage of Tanjong Pagar’s iconic buildings that include Guoco Tower, Oasia Hotel Downtown, and the stretch of heritage shophouses lining the streets.

What’s more, there will never be a dull moment around this luxury condominium as a hive of activity emanates from Tanjong Pagar’s many restaurants, cafes, watering holes, boutique stores, supermarkets and entertainment venues.

One Bernam is also down the road from Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC), where a cosmopolitan community lives, works and plays by the bay.

Plus, it is neighbours with Singapore’s largest healthcare hub that’s helmed by the flagship Singapore General Hospital. Not only is the SGH Campus already sprawling, it is also undergoing redevelopment and expansion to transform it into a vibrant, 43-hectare public ecosystem with interconnected zones for patient care, research and education.



With its covetable city address and charming blend of the old and new, One Bernam is where culture meets future. PHOTO: ONE BERNAM



Gearing up for the future

Residents of One Bernam will have a long list of incredible new developments to witness from their front-row seats.

For starters, the future Greater Southern Waterfront is set to be one of the most exciting eras in Singapore’s modern history when it is completed. According to its master plan, over 2,000 hectares of prime waterfront land from Pasir Panjang to Marina East will be transformed into a new major gateway for living, leisure, work and green spaces along the city’s southern coast.

An important component of this massive development is the expansion of Singapore’s green lung with a continuous 30km pedestrian-friendly, waterfront promenade linking a new Pasir Panjang Linear Park with Marina Bay. Along this path, eco-corridors will converge, naturally connecting with the new Sentosa-Brani Islands master plan.

The latter, of course, is a long-term proposal to remake Sentosa and the adjacent Pulau Brani into a premier leisure and tourism destination with five distinct zones delivering different experiences.

No less meaningful – though on a much smaller scale – is an ambitious heritage project to preserve the 89-year-old Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, so it will re-emerge in all its landmark glory and be linked to the Cantonment MRT station in 2025.

Not only is One Bernam located within a five-minute walk to the Tanjong Pagar MRT station, but it will also be within walking distance to the upcoming Maxwell and Prince Edward Road MRT stations, immediately connecting residents to three different train lines. These are in addition to the Ayer Rajah, Central and Marina Coastal Expressways that are within a five-minute drive.

So One Bernam residents, buckle up for a thrilling ride.

Steeped in culture and the arts

Tanjong Pagar also takes pride in being a historic district, beautifully restored to retain the charm and architectural treasures of Singapore’s past. Charming shophouses have been given a new lease of life as fashionable eateries, pubs and offices, mirroring the area’s historical vibrancy.

Not much further away in Chinatown, whether it be noteworthy temples like the richly decorated Buddha Tooth Relic Temple & Museum, traditional Chinese medical halls or busy market stalls, there will always be interesting and quirky finds in this part of the island.

Hankering for more?

Just a few minutes away by car or MRT are world-class attractions for a regular dose of culture and the arts such as the National Gallery Singapore, the Singapore Art Museum, Esplanade – Theatres On The Bay, the ArtScience Museum, Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall, the Peranakan Museum and the National Library.

In essence, One Bernam sits in a prized location with an abundance of history, tradition, arts, culture and entertainment at its doorstep.