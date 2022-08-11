Condo, HDB rents extend rise in July; more units leased as demand stays firm

SINGAPORE - Rental prices for Housing Board flats and private apartments continued to rise last month, with analysts noting that the trend will continue as completed housing projects are unable to catch up with demand.

HDB rents climbed at a slower pace of 1.5 per cent in July, compared with June's 2.3 per cent, with rents across all flat types in both mature and non-mature estates rising, according to flash figures from property portals 99.co and SRX released on Thursday (Aug 11).

Condominium rents went up by 1.7 per cent last month, compared with 2.1 per cent the month before.

This marks the 19th straight month of growth for condo rents and the 25th for HDB rents.

Property analysts said rents are expected to increase over the rest of the year amid strong demand and low rental stock.

ERA Realty's head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said that some couples are renting HDB flats while waiting for their Build-To-Order (BTO) flats to be completed.

However, the completion of BTO flats is still being delayed due to supply chain disruptions, he added.

"At the same time, the easing of travel restrictions this year also led to an increase in foreigners arriving in Singapore for work or education, resulting in an increase in leasing demand," he said.

More tenants are accepting the increased rents, said OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun.

She said: "This could be because they are aware that housing stock is lacking in the market and demand will continue to grow.

"Foreigners and permanent residents who have just returned from overseas have to accept the higher rental costs as they do not have other housing options."

Condo rents increased across the board - in central Singapore, city fringes and the suburbs - with those in the suburbs climbing at the fastest pace at 2.2 per cent. The suburbs accounted for 38.1 per cent of the total volume of units leased.

Year on year, condo rents have risen by 23.5 per cent from July last year, with rents in the suburbs rising by 26.3 per cent.

HDB rents are 19.1 per cent higher compared with July last year, with five-room flats rising by 20.9 per cent.