SINGAPORE - Another Build-To-Order (BTO) project - Anchorvale Village in Sengkang - has exceeded the legal completion date, and buyers will be compensated by the Housing Board (HDB).

The project, which has 207 units across two blocks, is now expected to be finished between May and July in 2023, which is a delay of about four to six months beyond the delivery possession date - the legal contractual date that HDB is required to hand over the keys.