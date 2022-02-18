China city first to cut mortgage down payments, media say

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Major Chinese banks in the eastern city of Heze have cut mortgage down payments for some home buyers, the first such move in the country to boost flagging housing demand, local media reported.

The Big Four state-run lenders - Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank - lowered the down payment ratio for first-time home buyers in the city of 8.8 million in Shandong province to 20 per cent from 30 per cent, according to the reports.

China News Service-backed Economic View and Shanghai-based Cailian reported on the cut on Thursday evening (Feb 17). Caixin, citing unidentified sources, confirmed the reports on Friday, saying Heze is taking "a leading step to shore up the sagging property market" as banks in most Chinese cities currently require new buyers to put down 30 per cent of the purchase price.

Heze is the home town of Ms Peng Liyuan, President Xi Jinping's wife.

The Chinese authorities have been racing to arrest a worsening slowdown in the property sector that is hurting growth in the world's second-largest economy. Home sales have been falling since last July, exacerbating a cash crunch among developers, like China Evergrande Group laden with US$300 billion (S$403 billion) debt .

"A change in the down payment threshold will have a big impact on home buyers," said associate research director Chen Wenjing at China Index Holdings. "More smaller cities may follow suit, especially tier-3 and tier-4 ones that are seeing a heavy slowdown."

The mortgage down payment cut in Heze has sent a signal to other municipalities that the authorities are making efforts to meet demand from first-time home buyers, Cailian cited industry analysts as saying. In the city, Agricultural Bank of China has also cut mortgage rates for first-time buyers to 5.6 per cent from 5.95 per cent at the end of last year, the report said.

Heze has been at the forefront of policy easing in the past. In 2018, it changed rules to make it easier for people to sell homes. The city also benefited from a redevelopment programme financed largely by central bank stimulus.

Home sales in Heze's urban area dropped 58 per cent in December compared with a March high, according to E-house China Research and Development Institute.

Measures taken recently by the Chinese authorities to address the nationwide property slump include boosting lending to developers and encouraging state entities to take over distressed assets of indebted borrowers. Local media reported this month that the government has issued rules to make it easier for developers to tap cash from home pre-sales, potentially easing the liquidity crunch engulfing the sector.

The move in Heze "signals policy easing in the property sector may have entered a new phase", said chief economist Zhang Zhiwei at Pinpoint Asset Management. If the People's Bank of China does not ask lenders to revert the policies, more cities may follow suit, he said.