Pledge to spur use of low-emitting formaldehyde solutions for indoor spaces

SINGAPORE - Formaldehyde is commonly used in building products and household furnishings, but products containing the chemical can release particles that are hazardous to health at high levels of exposure.

A new pledge has now been launched to spur greater supply and adoption of low-emitting formaldehyde solutions for indoor spaces among businesses and other organisations.

The Low Formaldehyde Commitment Statement is part of the Alliance for Action on Sustainable Spaces' effort to raise public awareness and open up opportunities for suppliers of sustainable products and services that can improve wellness and quality of living.

Exposure to formaldehyde - a pungent chemical and pollutant - can result in effects such as eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as chest pains and bronchitis.

The statement, which is in support of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, was officially rolled out on Monday (April 11) by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat during a visit to paint manufacturer Gush.

Gush is among 75 organisations that have committed to the statement to date. They include businesses in sectors like real estate and furniture, as well as trade associations and chambers and government agencies.

The alliance was formed by the Singapore Business Federation, Singapore Furniture Industries Council and Singapore Green Building Council in November 2021.

It seeks to bring together stakeholders across different sectors to create and enhance sustainable spaces and help solution providers and adopters seize opportunities in the green economy.

During a fireside chat on Monday with members of the alliance, Mr Heng said the alliance and the pledge are testament to the fruitful collaboration between businesses and government to nurture innovative products and set new industry guidelines for formaldehyde emissions.

Mr Lester Leong, co-founder and chief executive of Gush, said: "We hope that the new industry standards will empower residents and businesses to take control of their home and indoor spaces by sourcing for and prioritising innovative sustainable solutions that ensure the health and wellness of occupants.

"If done well here in Singapore, these standards can certainly serve as a model to be exported to the world."