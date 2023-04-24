Singapore core inflation eases to 5% in March, but expected to stay elevated in coming months

SINGAPORE – In a sign that respite may have arrived, core inflation rose at a slower pace in March on the back of lower price increases in services, food, retail and other goods.

Core consumer prices - which exclude private transport and accommodation costs, and thus reflect the expenses of Singapore households more accurately - rose 5 per cent year-on-year in March. This is lower than the 5.5 per cent recorded in February - a figure that is the highest since November 2008.

For the second straight month this year, headline consumer price index, or overall inflation, continued to ease. It slid to 5.5 per cent in March, down from 6.3 per cent in February and 6.6 per cent in January, led by a fall in private transport inflation.

Both core inflation and headline inflation in March match Bloomberg’s estimates.

The official projections for the year remain unchanged at between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent for headline inflation, with core inflation forecast at between 3.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent. These estimates take into account the goods and services tax (GST) hike from 7 per cent to 8 per cent from Jan 1.

Energy and food commodity prices have fallen below their peaks seen last year, which has resulted in a decline in Singapore’s import prices on a year-on-year term, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Monday.

They added that businesses are expected to pass down costs to consumers at a more moderate pace, while car and accommodation cost increases could stay firm in the quarters ahead on the back of tight certificate of entitlement (COE) quotas for cars and strong demand for rental housing.

Core inflation is expected to stay elevated in the next few months, said the authorities. “Nonetheless, it will remain on a broad moderating path, before slowing more discernibly in the second half of 2023 as imported inflation falls further and the current tightness in the domestic labour market eases.”