Straitstimes.com header logo

Oil tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz down 90% amid war on Iran: Kpler

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Marinetraffic website showing commercial traffic on the edge of the Strait of Hormuz, near the Iranian coast, on March 4.

The Marinetraffic website showing commercial traffic on the edge of the Strait of Hormuz, near the Iranian coast, on March 4.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plunged by 90% due to the Middle East war, impacting a key global crude oil route.
  • Iran claims control of the Strait, warning vessels of attacks, while the US Navy offers escort and insurance.
  • Top shipping firms avoid the Strait and insurers pull coverage, yet some tankers still risk travel, sometimes under "AIS blackouts".

AI generated

PARIS - Oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plunged, but not completely halted following the outbreak of the war in the Middle East, the energy market intelligence firm Kpler said on March 4.

“Analysis of vessel activity indicates tanker transits are now around 90 per cent lower than last week” through the vital waterway through which a fifth of the world’s crude oil supplies transit, the company said on X.

Iranian military officials have claimed to control the waterway that a fifth of the world’s crude oil supplies transit and have claimed attacks on ships, but Kpler said some are risking the trip.

“Unlike several other vessel segments where movements have largely ceased, some tankers are still travelling east and west through the strait, with a number of voyages occurring under AIS blackouts,” said Kpler principal freight analyst Matt Wright, referring to the marine traffic tracking system.

Crude oil and natural gas prices have spiked higher since the US

began a massive campaign of strikes on Iran

in concert with Israeli forces on Feb 28.

Tehran has

responded with waves of missiles and drones

targeting countries in the region that host US military personnel or bases, as well as attacks on several ships.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on March 4 they control the Strait of Hormuz and warned any vessels seeking to pass through the waterway risk damage from missiles or stray drones.

US President Donald Trump said on March 3 the US Navy was ready to escort oil tankers through the crucial shipping route, as well as offer insurance.

The world’s top shipping companies have announced they will not send their vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and major insurers have pulled war risk coverage. AFP

More on this topic
US submarine sinks Iranian warship off Sri Lanka, at least 80 dead
Explainer: Are the US attacks on Iran legal?


See more on

Oil and gas sector

Middle East

Iran

United States

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.