MAS sticking to forecast of 3% to 5% economic growth

The war in Ukraine may have somewhat dented the growth outlook in trade-reliant Singapore, but the domestic economy is expected to pick up some of the slack. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has stuck with its forecast for the Singapore economy to grow by between 3 per cent and 5 per cent this year.

WORLD

Visiting UN chief calls war in Ukraine 'an absurdity'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared the war in Ukraine "an absurdity" as he toured locations where Russian forces killed scores of civilians in their failed march on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. He urged Russia to cooperate with the International Criminal Court on investigations into possible war crimes.

SINGAPORE

Contactless payments with digital ez-link card

Commuters can now tap their phones and use their digital ez-link card to pay at MRT stations and on buses, under a new partnership launched yesterday between the contactless service and Mastercard. The collaboration allows users of the wallet feature in the EZ-Link app to make online and in-store contactless payments at over 80 million Mastercard merchants worldwide.

BUSINESS

S'pore ranked 6th globally for exposed databases

Singapore has the dubious honour of ranking No. 6 in the world for having the most databases exposed to the Web last year. The number of such susceptible databases here was also found to have grown steadily throughout the year with increased digitalisation during the pandemic, according to a study by cyber-security firm Group-IB.

SPORT

IOC keen to stage virtual sports festival in S'pore

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is exploring the possibility of hosting the first Olympic Virtual Sports Festival in Singapore next year, said its president Thomas Bach (right). The event is expected to build on the Olympic Virtual Series held last year, which attracted 250,000 participants from more than 100 countries.

LIFE

Noodles, beer fest among top picks this weekend

Savour handmade noodles at Da Si Dai in Ghim Moh. The offerings are great value for money as the portions are generous. Or live it up at Tiger Crystal Fire Stages, a beer and music festival at Timbre+ One North and Timbre+ Eastside. For more, check out Friyay!, Life's weekend dining and entertainment guide.

