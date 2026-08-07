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The National Wages Council, which comprises government representatives, employers and employees, will convene on Aug 19.

SINGAPORE – The National Wages Council (NWC) is seeking the public’s views to develop its annual guidelines on salaries and employment issues, with the aim of releasing the guidelines by the end of October.

It is set to convene on Aug 19 to develop the guidelines, which will cover the period from Dec 1, 2026, to Nov 30, 2027 , the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a release on Aug 7 .

Those who wish to submit their feedback and suggestions on the upcoming guidelines can do so at go.gov.sg/nwc2627publicfeedback by Aug 19 .

The NWC will take into account Singapore’s economic competitiveness, labour market conditions, inflation and productivity growth, as well as the global economic outlook, MOM said.

It will also continue to set out its annual guidance on the range of progressive wage growth for lower-wage workers.

The Progressive Wage Model is a wage ladder tied to skill and productivity improvements for lower-wage workers in selected sectors and occupations, including the cleaning and security sectors. Wage floors at each rung rise according to a predetermined schedule.

The council, which comprises government representatives, employers and employees, is chaired by Peter Seah, chairman of DBS Bank and Singapore Airlines.

Real wages grew by 4 per cent in 2025 after accounting for inflation, up from the 3.2 per cent recorded in 2024, according to MOM’s wage practices report released in May.

MOM expects wage growth to remain positive, but said firms are likely to take a more measured approach to pay hikes amid global uncertainty and inflationary pressures.