More time needed to assess if extra support for firms, people is needed: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Evaluations are ongoing to see if support to businesses and individuals to help defray cost pressures can be rolled out earlier than planned, and more time is needed to assess if additional help is required, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (March 28).

He noted how there have been calls for increased support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), given the rising pressures they face amid the uncertain global environment.

"Some of these new measures have only been announced recently and funds have yet to be given out. Yet some people are already saying that there is not enough support," Mr Wong said.

The minister also noted that the Government continues to monitor the Ukraine crisis and its impact on the economy and prices closely, assuring that should the situation worsen, it will definitely provide further support to Singaporeans and businesses.

He was speaking at the Lianhe Zaobao Singapore Budget 2022 Business Forum, which was held at the Capitol Theatre in Stamford Road.

Other panellists at the forum were Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, as well as Culture, Community and Youth; Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Kho Choon Keng; Singapore Business Federation chairman Lim Ming Yan; Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME) president Kurt Wee and UOB research head Suan Teck Kin.

The discussion was conducted in Mandarin and moderated by SPH Media Trust's Chinese Media Group editor-in-chief Lee Huay Leng.

Mr Wong said: "I understand that many SMEs wish that the Government can provide more help. I want to be able to provide SMEs with more help as well, but I hope that everyone understands that if the Government is to give greater support, it will also need to increase its revenue.

"In that case, why don't we discuss who is willing to pay higher taxes?" he added, stressing the need to strike a balance.

The minister explained how smaller enterprises tend to benefit more from support schemes announced in the annual budgets, with some 80 per cent of measures for businesses this year intended to help SMEs in their transformation efforts, in ways such as digitalisation and training support.

During the discussion, he urged firms to embrace transformation and tap government schemes and other support avenues, such as SME Centres, in their journey.