MAS to update Singapore’s inflation outlook in April amid surging energy prices

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MAS and MTI said Singapore’s import cost pressures are likely to pick up in the near term, with the rise in global energy prices.

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s central bank will update its inflation outlook in its April monetary policy statement as it assesses recent developments amid the Middle East conflict, which has sent energy prices soaring.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) noted: “Global energy prices have risen significantly in recent weeks due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Singapore’s import cost pressures are likely to pick up in the near term.”

MAS currently forecasts core inflation and overall inflation to average 1 per cent to 2 per cent in 2026.

MAS and MTI’s statement came in their latest monthly joint report on Singapore’s consumer price index, released on March 23.

Before the outbreak of the Iran war, core inflation rose to 1.4 per cent in February, from 1 per cent in January. This was largely due to the timing of Chinese New Year, which occurred in February in 2026, as opposed to in January in 2025.

Still, the rise was more than the 1.3 per cent forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Core inflation excludes private transport and accommodation costs to better represent household expenses.

However, overall – or headline – inflation in February fell to 1.2 per cent, from 1.4 per cent in January, as lower accommodation and private transport inflation more than offset higher services, food, and retail and other goods inflation.

Electricity and gas inflation fell more sharply – to 4.3 per cent, from 4.2 per cent in January – due to a steeper decline in electricity prices in February.

Food inflation rose to 1.6 per cent, from 1.2 per cent in January, as prices of non-cooked food and food services rose at a quicker pace.

Retail and other goods inflation rose to 0.6 per cent, from 0.5 per cent in January, mainly due to a larger increase in the cost of medicine and health products, as well as higher prices for furniture and furnishings.

Services inflation rose to 2 per cent, from 1.5 per cent in January, led by an increase in airfares and the cost of holiday expenses.

Accommodation inflation fell to 0.3 per cent, from 1.9 per cent in January, owing to a smaller increase in the cost of housing maintenance and repairs.

Private transport inflation eased to 2.4 per cent, from 2.7 per cent in January, owing to a larger decline in petrol prices.

On domestic price pressures, MAS and MTI said unit labour cost growth is likely to edge higher in 2026, they said, although the extent of the pick-up will be dampened by sustained productivity growth. Meanwhile, private consumption demand should remain steady, amid continued real wage increases.