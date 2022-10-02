When workers are put on 'quiet firing'

Quiet quitting has heaped attention on so-called "slacker" employees - or those who seem content just fulfilling their job descriptions. But experts say there's a flip side: "quiet firing".

The term has generated buzz on the Internet with definitions ranging from employers who actively make working conditions miserable to forcing workers to resign, also known as "constructive discharge". The phrase can also apply to managers who neglect or otherwise divest time, resources or opportunities from their employees, encouraging them to leave without firing them outright.

"If this is happening to you, your company's taking advantage of you - and you need to loudly quit," Mr DeAndre Brown, a Gen Z social media influencer and self-styled "Corporate Baddie", said in a TikTok message.

Human resources managers also say it's important to take a closer look at quiet firing.

Ms Bonnie Dilber, a recruiter at workflow automation software company Zapier, said quiet quitting doesn't gel with her experience with candidates, who are often very passionate about their work.

"I started thinking about why someone might start doing the 'bare minimum', and I realised maybe the problem isn't so much the employees but employers or managers who aren't doing much to support or invest in their employees - 'quiet firing'," she noted.

"When you're in an environment that feels like a dead end, it's hard to want to give more."

Examples of quiet firing include denying raises for years on end, blocking employees from opportunities for growth or promotion, or neglecting to give direct and timely feedback.

Ms Dilber said employers may use this as an intentional strategy to get people to quit without firing them, or they may simply be new to management and not even realise the impact of their actions.

At a previous company where she worked, the human resources department used an evaluation system that would rate each employee's potential. Workers with solid performance but purported "low potential" were, for the most part, simply left alone.

"But no one really invested in growing them, they weren't getting raises, and they weren't considered for promotions," she said. "Often, they had no idea why, and eventually, they'd leave because they felt unappreciated. In many cases, I saw those people go on to do quite well in their next role with more supportive leadership."

And in a labour market with about two jobs for each unemployed person, workers who feel unappreciated don't have to stick around. The US economy added 315,00 jobs in August, showing robust growth even in the face of persistent inflation and rising interest rates.

Ms Ella Washington, an organisational psychologist and diversity consultant, said that a lot of quiet firing happens because most managers aren't clear on what's expected of them in terms of giving feedback and building relationships with their team members. As a result, many leaders see coaching their direct reports as an "extra" thing to do, rather than a core part of their job.