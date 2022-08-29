'Quiet quitting' raising a din in stressful US workplaces

WASHINGTON (AFP) - They are drawing a line at the 40-hour work week, limiting after-hours calls and e-mails and generally, if softly, saying "no" more often.

Some American workers are embracing the concept of "quiet quitting", as they push back against what some see as the stifling trap of constant connectivity.

Ms Maggie Perkins - who lives in Athens, Georgia - was racking up 60-hour weeks as a matter of course in her job as a teacher, but the 30-year-old realised after her first child was born that something was wrong.

"There's pictures of me grading papers on an aeroplane on the way to vacation. I did not have a work-life balance," Ms Perkins explains in a TikTok video about how she chose - though she did not have a name for it back then - to begin "quiet quitting".

Ms Perkins said she eventually left her job to pursue a PhD, but remains an advocate for her former colleagues, producing videos and podcasts with practical tips on making their workload fit inside their workday.

"Adopting this 'quiet quitting' mindset really just means that you are establishing a boundary that helps you to do your job when you are paid to do it - and then you can leave that, and go home and be a human with your family," she says.

Work-life balance or slacking off?

The buzzword seems to have first surfaced in a July TikTok post.

In the words of user @zaidleppelin: "You're not outright quitting your job but you're quitting the idea of going above and beyond. You're still performing your duties, but you're no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life."

That post went viral, drawing nearly a half-million likes. Responses bubbled over with a sense of shared resentment - and newspaper columnists spilled ink all summer trying to decipher the phenomenon.

The debate soon erupted: Are "quiet quitters" merely trying to draw boundaries in pursuit of a reasonable work-life balance, more associated with a European lifestyle than with always-on US work culture? Are they slackers with a trendy new name? Or are they people at genuine risk of burnout, who would do best to quit outright?

Data suggests the need for greater balance is real. On-the-job stress rose from 38 per cent of those polled in 2019 to 43 per cent the following year, as Covid-19 upended the world of work, Gallup found, with women in the United States and Canada facing the most pressure.

Similar dynamics helped fuel the "Great Resignation" - the surge in employees leaving or switching jobs amid pandemic-related pressures.

Many "quiet quitters" say they are perfectly willing to work hard, but only for the hours the job is meant to entail. Their motto: "act your wage".