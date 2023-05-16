Mum and dad, here’s some money tips on growing your savings while raising your family

Ms Tan, who is in her 40s, is responsible for the consumer banking business in Singapore and the region, overseeing the lending, deposit and wealth management businesses that serve a wide range of client segments. The mother of one has over 23 years of experience in the finance industry.

Q: I’m a working mother with two teenage children. How should I plan for my retirement?

A: Taking care of our retirement means we will not become a financial burden to our children, giving them greater financial freedom.

It pays to start building your nest egg as early as possible, as this gives your investments more time to compound returns and grow.

Before you think about saving for tomorrow, first make sure you are protected today against the unexpected. Many mothers prioritise other family expenses over their insurance coverage, but having enough hospitalisation, critical illness and disability coverage protects both you and your family.

To support women on their journey towards greater financial confidence, we created the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, which offers complimentary coverage for six female cancers as they save.

When you are sufficiently protected, you have peace of mind to grow your wealth. After years in the workforce, you may have many savings accounts, insurance plans and investments. Review your holdings holistically for a better sense of whether you are on track with your long-term goals.

Our UOB advisers are equipped with Portfolio Advisory Tools, digital tools enhanced with Singapore Financial Data Exchange, or SGFinDex, data to analyse one’s holdings across multiple bank accounts and government agencies. These tools draw on historical data to simulate how your portfolio would fare under different market conditions and determine if you should make adjustments. As your needs evolve, so should your wealth plan.

Q: I stopped working this year to take care of my toddler. What can I do to grow my savings?

A: With inflation, the cost of raising your child will keep increasing. This consists of both daily necessities and longer-term expenses such as education.

Now, without a salary as a source of income, it is even more important to invest to grow your savings. Endowment plans can also offer protection coverage while helping you grow your money for long-term needs.

Review your budget and prioritise needs over wants, because you may have to cut back on your spending to stick to your financial plan. Familiarise yourself with how your MediSave account and insurance plans can defray your healthcare expenses.

As with all mothers taking care of a newborn, I imagine this is an exhilarating but stressful period in your life, and you may not have time to extensively research what to invest in.

For investors like yourself, we developed SimpleInvest fund portfolios so you can simply choose from four curated portfolios – each catering to different investment goals and risk appetites – on our TMRW app.

These portfolios are actively managed. In particular, the Income and Growth portfolios are closely watched and rebalanced based on insights from UOB Private Bank’s Chief Investment Office.