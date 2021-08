SINGAPORE - For many folks here, retirement does not mean it is time to stop working.

Half of them view it as a stage in life when they leave their full-time jobs to take on something less permanent, such as working as a part-timer or a freelancer for specific projects. About 10 per cent of the people polled in the AIA Singapore retirement survey even said that to retire means a chance to change to a totally new career that they have always yearned for.