Fixed deposits or stocks? How rising rates affect your investment strategy

The US Federal Reserve once again raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, in its continued battle against red-hot inflation. How will this affect your investment strategy? What opportunities can you consider?

In this column, Mr Winston Lim, UOB's head of deposits and wealth management, answers some of your key questions on investing amid rising interest rates. Mr Lim, 47, has over two decades of experience in financial services. He previously headed the personal financial services and private wealth management team in UOB China.

Q: Deposit interest rates have been rising. Is it still worth taking risks by investing at this point?

A: We always advocate our Risk-First Approach to managing your wealth. This means you should assess your risk appetite and time horizon before making any investment decisions.

If you need your savings in the shorter term, you can keep your funds liquid and still benefit from today’s deposit interest rates. For example, the UOB One Account offers higher rates if you simply credit your salary or make Giro transactions, and clock a minimum spend on your UOB card.

If you have a longer time horizon and the appropriate risk tolerance, there are still compelling investment opportunities you can consider. For example, lower-risk asset classes like US investment grade bonds are offering higher yields than current fixed deposit rates. Investing in high-quality bonds now can help you lock in higher yields to receive recurring income and potentially benefit from capital gains in the future.

Stock market valuations are also at historically low levels in many markets. If you have a higher risk appetite, you could look for quality, high-dividend stocks whose prices have been pushed down by bearish investor sentiment. Keep an eye on long-term megatrends too – for example, investments in renewable energy to fight climate change and rising demand for healthcare services for the world’s ageing population will continue to gain momentum long after today’s market volatility has subsided.

Q: With interest rates still rising, should I be looking to invest in properties? What kind of strategy should I take with my investments?

A: You are right to factor rising interest rates into your decision. Local interest rates are highly sensitive to the policies of global central banks such as the US Federal Reserve, which is likely to continue hiking rates as we enter 2023. To be safe, you should use higher interest rates to calculate your potential mortgage payments and assess whether you are comfortable with them.

More importantly, property investing typically requires a significant capital outlay and longer time horizon, so be sure this is appropriate for your risk appetite and that you do not need the funds in the short to medium term.