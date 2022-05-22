Crypto crash and a question of gullibility

(NYTIMES) - Two weeks ago, TerraUSD, a stablecoin - a system that was supposed to perform a lot like a conventional bank account but was backed only by a cryptocurrency called Luna - collapsed. Luna lost 97 per cent of its value over the course of just 24 hours, apparently destroying some investors' life savings.

The event shook the crypto world in general, but the truth is that this world was looking pretty shaky even before the Terra disaster. Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, peaked in November last year and has since declined by more than 50 per cent.