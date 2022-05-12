Cryptocurrencies crater as Terra collapses with Luna plunging 95%

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Cryptocurrencies underpinning some of the most popular decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols tumbled on Wednesday (May 11) as the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggers a stampede out of many of the digital-asset market's most popular tokens.

DeFi favourite Avalanche plunged about 34 per cent, while Solana slumped more than 30 per cent and Aave fell 25 per cent. Bitcoin lost as much as 11 per cent and fell to US$27,745, the lowest since December 2020. The TerraUSD stablecoin continued its downward spiral, while its affiliated token Luna plunged by about 95 per cent.

"UST's collapse undercuts confidence in all liquidity protocols," said Aaron Brown, a crypto investor who writes for Bloomberg Opinion. "If UST can fail, maybe Aave can too. Sort of like when Bear Stearns failed, it focused people's attention on whether Lehman would fail."

The TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin continued to spiral lower, bouncing between 20 and 90 cents. Backers of the coin are trying to raise about US$1.5 billion (S$2.08 billion) to shore up the token after it crashed from its US dollar peg, according to the founder of a firm that was approached about the deal.

"Is the market getting spooked by what's happening with Terra? The answer is yes," said Craig W. Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler. "Money-market funds are important to investors and right now we're questioning the third-largest money-market fund in crypto land. People did not think we were going to break the buck on that and that's clearly happened."

Technicians say Bitcoin now needs to hold US$28,000. A break below that level could start a new wave of selling.

Terra's troubles have been the dominant story in finance all week. "The breaking of an inadequately robust or collateralised protocol is destroying value," said Hugo Rogers, chief investment officer at Deltec Bank & Trust. "And this is having knock-on effects."

Sentiment was also crushed after data showed US consumer prices rose by more than forecast in April, indicating inflation will persist at elevated levels for longer. The data point also suggests the Federal Reserve will stay on its path of aggressive interest-rate hikes, creating an unfavourable environment for cryptos and other risk assets.

"There is extreme fear across the crypto market," said Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at the UK-based digital-asset broker GlobalBlock.

Cryptocurrencies and other riskier assets have been under pressure all year. The Fed and other central banks are raising interest rates to fight red-hot inflation, creating an unfavorable environment for risk assets.

Bitcoin on Wednesday afternoon in New York was trading around US$29,700. The area around US$30,000 had been an "especially sensitive zone," for Bitcoin, wrote James Malcolm, head of foreign exchange and crypto research at UBS. That's where mining economics turn negative, " which could potentially lead to increased coin sales by this key cohort," he said. He added that long-term accumulators like MicroStrategy Inc. begin to fall below historical breakevens.

"Below this there is little technical support until the low-20ks, where margin calls kick in," Malcolm wrote.