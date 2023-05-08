Are you prepared for a recession?

Mr Tan, who is in his 40s, was previously an economist with UOB. He has also held economic and investment research roles with the Singapore Government and other global banks.

Q: I’m concerned about job security and the state of my finances should we be hit by a recession. What should I do?

A: Planning for contingencies such as a recession is a prudent move, which aligns with our Risk-First Approach to managing one’s finances.

You should first protect yourself and your loved ones against potential risks by having an adequate emergency cash buffer and sufficient insurance coverage.

In general, you are recommended to have liquid savings of at least six months’ worth of expenses. In these uncertain times, it might be wise to have a larger buffer.

Rate hikes by central banks over the past year now allow you to grow your savings with higher interest rates while still keeping your funds liquid with deposit accounts.

As your finances and the external environment evolve, so should your financial plan. I would recommend speaking to a financial adviser and reviewing your savings, insurance plans and investments if you have not done so lately.

Q: My income is unlikely to grow should we enter a recession. Between volatile investment returns and increases in the cost of living, I’m running out of options to grow my savings. Is there anything else I can do to build my wealth amid such uncertainty?

A: Inflation remains stubbornly high, so it is not the time to stop investing or your savings will get eroded by the rising cost of living.

Investors can consider locking in the current high yields offered by investment grade bonds – a defensive asset class that tends to be resilient during economic downturns.

Additionally, markets are expecting central banks to pause interest rate hikes and even cut rates later this year, so bonds also have the potential for capital appreciation.

Those with the appropriate risk appetite can look at stocks in defensive sectors such as healthcare. Growth stocks that tend to be highly sensitive to interest rate movements, such as those in the tech sector, also stand to benefit from central banks ending their rate hike cycle.

Q: I am concerned about the performance of my investments if the global economy slips into a recession. Should I liquidate, or continue to invest?

A: You do not need to panic even if the economy ends up sliding into a recession, as we expect any upcoming recession to be mild. Unlike during the global financial crisis in 2008, we do not see serious cracks in the economy.

Also, keep in mind that the economy moves in cycles, and peaks and troughs are common.