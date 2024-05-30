How to succeed in life and business: OUE chairman and group CEO shares important leadership tips

In 2017, OUE expanded into the healthcare sector, with a vision to scale Singapore’s best medical practices in the country and beyond. With Singapore’s rapidly ageing population and increasing regional demand for quality healthcare, Dr Riady believes the company’s move was timely for capturing opportunity while addressing the region’s growing needs. Reflecting on OUE’s 60th anniversary this year, Dr Riady says, “I feel so proud to be part of this company so many years later.”

Leadership with heart

Having enjoyed immense corporate success thus far, Dr Riady has sought to give back to the community, a philosophy imparted to him by his father. “He used to tell me that if you do well, always remember to give back to the communities where you have thrived in,” says Dr Riady.

Driven by this ethos, Dr Riady has directed his philanthropic efforts primarily through the Stephen Riady Foundation, which focuses on making impactful contributions in education and healthcare – areas he believes are pivotal to help uplift society. The foundation engages in numerous initiatives, such as providing scholarships and funding for educational institutions and healthcare organisations.

Exuding an even temper and calm demeanour, Dr Riady describes himself as an “ordinary” businessman, characterised by humility and a belief that one should not “trouble others” when conducting business. “You must be responsible in doing business, do not trouble others and do not trouble the government,” he explains.

In an increasingly uncertain and volatile world, Dr Riady believes that a person must develop three types of capital to succeed in business and life: networks, skills and ability, and human capital. While networking and skills can be acquired relatively easily, he feels human capital is the most complex to cultivate, as it involves innate intelligence, a sense of responsibility and, most importantly, compassion.

“To develop human capital, you need someone with a heart big enough to lead effectively and compassionately. If your heart isn't big enough, you end up getting angry frequently, constantly under pressure and often rushing through things,” he says.

As he looks back on OUE’s achievements over the past six decades, Dr Riady reveals that of all the buildings in OUE’s portfolio, Hilton Singapore Orchard is the one he holds closest to his heart. In 2010, OUE transformed the lower floors of the hotel into Mandarin Gallery, a premier retail and lifestyle upscale mall facing Orchard Road. Furthermore, in 2023, OUE rebranded Mandarin Orchard Singapore to Hilton Singapore Orchard, introducing a new chapter of exceptional hospitality for guests, in line with the government’s call to promote Singapore as an attractive tourist destination.