New 255-room hotel under Hotel Indigo brand to open at Changi Airport T2 by 2028

SINGAPORE – A new 255-room hotel under the Hotel Indigo boutique brand will open at Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) by 2028 – a year later than originally projected.

Airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on April 26 that it has awarded a contract to develop and lease the new hotel to real estate group OUE Limited, which also owns the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel at T3.

Hotel Indigo Changi Airport, touted as the first “zero-energy” hotel in Singapore, will be the third landside hotel at the airport. It will be built above the coach stand at the southern end of T2, and will be accessible from the terminal’s departure hall via a linkway.

CAG and OUE said the new hotel will complement the two existing landside hotels, which are the 575-room Crowne Plaza and the 130-room Yotelair Singapore Changi Airport in Jewel, a retail complex at the airport.

Landside refers to areas of the airport that are before immigration clearance and accessible to the public.

Stretching 163m in length, Hotel Indigo Changi Airport will come with facilities such as a rooftop day club, bar and infinity pool that will offer panoramic views of the runway, airport boulevard and skyline, CAG and OUE said.

It will also have “innovative design elements” centred on the concept of a floating forest, with layers of rainforest and hanging plants stretching over seven storeys.