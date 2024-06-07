130 million members and counting: How global tea brand reinvents tradition to woo millennials

Your next cup of tie guan yin could come topped with a layer of fresh vanilla cream along with bits of roasted pecan. This is just one of the ways Chagee is offering a modern take on oolong tea.

“The world will always belong to the young,” says Chagee CEO Zhang Junjie. “If young people are not drinking tea, then there will be no future for tea.”

“So how are young people drinking tea nowadays in comparison to coffee? That got me thinking on how we can make tea more accessible and attractive to more young people around the world,” adds Mr Zhang, on making tea-drinking a part of young people’s lives.

Apart from updating its menus with trendy flavours that cater to younger taste buds, Chagee has been making waves with new ways to reimagine the tea-drinking experience for millions of tea drinkers in China and the rest of the world.

On May 21, which is also International Tea Day, Mr Zhang, 31, shared his vision for the brand at a conference held in Shanghai Expo Centre. The event saw around 1,000 attendees, including Chagee’s employees, business and franchise partners, and five million viewers tuning in online. A roundtable discussion was also held with a panel of experts.

President of the China Tea Marketing Association Wang Qing shared during the roundtable: “The success of these new tea beverages has effectively brought Chinese tea to the global market. Chagee has bridged the gap between traditional Chinese tea culture and our modern pace of life, and also improved the international market's understanding of the tea-drinking experience."

With over 4,500 stores worldwide since it started in Yunnan province seven years ago, Chagee is one of China’s leading tea brands. "In 2023, we reached a record 108 billion in sales, taking a small step towards becoming the world's largest tea company,” says the founder.

Chagee has over 100 outlets in Malaysia, and is set to make a comeback in Singapore in August, with three new stores to be located in the heart of town at Raffles City, Plaza Singapura and orchardgateway. Fans of the brand can expect soothing tea-toned Insta-worthy interiors where tea lovers can enjoy improved menu offerings, including cakes made from Chagee's very own teas.