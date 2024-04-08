Yummy lower-calorie drinks served in a trendy 'bar': Where you can get your healthier milk tea fix

For all you tea aficionados feeling the void left by Chagee’s departure earlier this year, here is good news: The Chinese milk tea brand is making a comeback with a brand-new concept and drinks menu.

Picture this, by the end of 2024, you could be lounging in Chagee’s chic tea bar boasting tea-toned interiors and which won the 2023 MUSE Design Platinum Award. But this spot will not just be about looks, the brand’s lineup of drinks is also set to satiate and nourish you.

Diving deep into the heart of health-conscious tea lovers, Chagee is on a mission to blend taste with wellness in every cup as it introduces its new series of drinks that the brand says is tastier and healthier.

Chagee’s drinks are brewed using freshly picked tea leaves, instead of powdered tea, and blended with silky milk for authentic, full-bodied flavour. The brand says it no longer uses non-dairy creamer and trans-fatty acids in its drinks.

With the revamp, its signature Jasmine green milk tea packs just 130 calories in a sugar-free medium cup – this is equivalent to the calories of half an avocado.

Quenching cravings with a healthier twist

With the global shift towards mindful consumption, milk tea brewed from leaves and made with fresh ingredients has been gaining increasing popularity especially amongst younger millennial and gen Z consumers, says Chagee.

According to a survey conducted by iiMedia Research, a market consultancy and information provider, 49.4 per cent of Chinese milk tea consumers have concerns about health issues, and 42.2 per cent worry that excess sugar in the drinks may cause weight gain.