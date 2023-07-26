GIC posts resilient real returns above inflation rate

SINGAPORE - Sovereign wealth fund GIC, one of the three entities that contribute to Singapore’s reserves, has posted a resilient full-year return – the highest in eight years – despite a challenging market marked by continued global uncertainties and stubborn inflation.

The fund said it would double down on investments that provide stable long-term returns such as real estate and infrastructure, even as it moves to tap new opportunities in the sustainability field.

GIC said on Wednesday it recorded an annualised rolling 20-year real rate of return of 4.6 per cent for the period ending March 31, after stripping away global inflation.

This means that over the past 20 years, from April 2003 to March 2023, GIC recorded an average annual return of 4.6 per cent – over and above the global inflation rate, which is in line with its mandate. In doing its calculation, GIC uses the weighted average of inflation in different markets.

The rolling 20-year real rate of return, which evaluates yields over 20 years, is the primary metric for evaluating GIC’s investment performance.

The latest figure is better than the 4.2 per cent annualised return in the previous financial year.

The annualised United States dollar nominal rate of return of GIC’s portfolio was 6.9 per cent over the last 20 years.

GIC chief executive Lim Chow Kiat said at a briefing on Tuesday that the higher yield comes as “there was a very weak year that dropped out”, which helped.

He said the fund’s priority is to increase resiliency “to protect our portfolio from inflation”, so GIC is zooming in on infrastructure and real estate.

Dr Jeffrey Jaensubhakij, the group’s chief investment officer, said infrastructure is an area that is inflation-protected as it can see rental or income increases even if inflation goes up.

For most of the fund’s infrastructure investments, the top line is growing at a rate as fast as, if not faster than, costs, said Mr Ang Eng Seng, chief investment officer for infrastructure. “Ironically, in a higher inflationary environment, your nominal return can actually go higher.”

This strategy is reflected in its asset mix. The share of the real estate category, which includes infrastructure investments, in GIC’s portfolio has risen to 13 per cent this financial year, from 10 per cent a year ago, while the share of emerging market equities edged up to 17 per cent from 16 per cent.

The fund’s holdings in nominal bonds and cash went down to 34 per cent of the portfolio, from 37 per cent a year ago.

By geography, the US continues to make up the bulk of GIC’s portfolio at 38 per cent. This is followed by Asia, excluding Japan, at 23 per cent.

GIC is also moving in on sustainability-related investment opportunities by creating specialised teams within asset classes.